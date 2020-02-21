Colorado Institute for Social Impact announces Prism Award finalists

2018 Prism Awards (Facebook)

The Colorado Institute for Social Impact in Colorado Springs has named nine southern Colorado finalists for its three major awards — social entrepreneur of the year, social impact startup of the year and social impact business of the year.

Finalists for social entrepreneur are Tina Schwaner of Frayla Boutique & Hair Studio, Peri Bolts of Eclectic CO and James Proby of Men's Xchange. Finalists for social impact startup are AGL: Coaching for Good, Eclectic CO and Hike for Life. Finalists for social impact business are Mission Catering by Springs Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Who Gives a Scrap, PBC. The nonprofit also gives the same awards for organizations in northern Colorado.

The awards will be presented during a gala from 5-8 p.m. March 12 in the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Tickets are available at ci4si.org/prism-awards-2020/ for $30 until the week of the event, when the price increases to $40.

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette

