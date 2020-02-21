Colorado Institute for Social Impact announces Prism Award finalists

The Colorado Institute for Social Impact in Colorado Springs has named nine southern Colorado finalists for its three major awards — social entrepreneur of the year, social impact startup of the year and social impact business of the year.
Finalists for social entrepreneur are Tina Schwaner of Frayla Boutique & Hair Studio, Peri Bolts of Eclectic CO and James Proby of Men's Xchange. Finalists for social impact startup are AGL: Coaching for Good, Eclectic CO and Hike for Life. Finalists for social impact business are Mission Catering by Springs Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Who Gives a Scrap, PBC. The nonprofit also gives the same awards for organizations in northern Colorado.
The awards will be presented during a gala from 5-8 p.m. March 12 in the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Tickets are available at ci4si.org/prism-awards-2020/ for $30 until the week of the event, when the price increases to $40.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette