Social impact businesses and nonprofits across the state are among the finalists for the Colorado Institute for Social Impact's Prism Awards, to be presented March 8 at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.
Bill Morris of Blue Star Recyclers, James Proby of The Men's Xchange and Michelle Vacha of Community Dental Health, all in Colorado Springs; Bud Doyle of Bud's Home Team/Keller Williams Executive Realty in Lone Tree, and Lillian Hoodes of TrailFork Inc. in Boulder are the finalists for Social Entrepreneur of the Year.
Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, Marco's Pizza and The Thrive Network, all in Colorado Springs, Brave Hoods in Longmont, EarthHero in Boulder and SEI Professional Services in Paonia are finalists for Social Impact Business of the Year.
The Carter Payne, Hike for Life, The Men's Xchange and Trails End Taproom, all in Colorado Springs, and TrailFork Inc. in Boulder are finalists for Social Impact Startup of the Year.