First-time unemployment insurance claims in Colorado rose last week for the first time in four weeks after the state reversed course slightly on loosening restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 10,506 claims filed in the week ended July 11 were up 33.8% from the previous week and are the most since 12,921 claims were filed in the week ended June 6. The state also received 5,420 claims from self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers during the week ended July 11, down 8.1% from the previous week. Regular claims still remain about three times higher than weekly totals before the pandemic hit the state in mid-March; claims peaked at a record 104,217 in the week ended April 11.
Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, said last week's increase could have stemmed from orders from Gov. Jared Polis closing bars and nightclubs July 1 after COVID-19 cases began increasing in late June, but he said he wouldn't know the reason for sure until detailed claims data by industry is available late next week.
The department has received nearly 500,000 regular unemployment claims since mid-March, along with nearly 140,000 claims for self-employed and other similar workers for a total of 633,407 claims. As a result, the agency has paid out about $3.5 billion in benefits since March 29, including $79 million in regular unemployment benefits last week.
In the Colorado Springs area, claims for the week ended June 27 totaled 1,006, down 6.2% from the previous week and the fewest since the pandemic spread widely in Colorado. Claims by self-employed and other similar workers fell 10.9% during the same period to 800. Since mid-March, area residents have filed nearly 66,000 first-time claims of both types.