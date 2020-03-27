The number of people applying for unemployment insurance benefits in the first four days of this week is more than triple the then-record-setting total for all of last week, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on the workforce.
The department received 61,000 applications through Thursday, Cher Roybal Haavind, a department spokeswoman, said during a conference call Friday with reporters about the latest unemployment and employment data. That compares with nearly 20,000 initial claims for benefits filed during the week ended March 21.
The 19,745 claims made in the week ended March 21 shattered a record 7,749 claims filed in January 2010 during the peak of the Great Recession and was up from 2,321 claims filed in the previous week. Ryan Gedney, the department's senior economist, said he expects the numbers to continue to increase "substantially."
