First-time claims for unemployment benefits in Colorado rose last week for a fourth consecutive week, climbing to the highest level since late August, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday.
Claims filed by payroll workers in the week ended Oct. 10 increased 5.9% from the previous week to 6,242, the highest weekly total since the week ended Aug. 22. Claims by self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program were up 9.7% during the same period to 2,532, the highest weekly total since Aug. 29. First-time claims of all types rose 7% to 8,774, also the highest weekly total since the week ended Aug. 29.
The department has received 575,599 claims from payroll workers since mid-March, when the pandemic took hold, and another 167,295 claims under the PUA program since it started April 20 for an overall total of 742,894. The number of people continuing to receive benefits during the week of Oct. 3 was up 6.8% from the previous week, continuing a nearly three-month pattern of increasing every other week.