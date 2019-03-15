Colorado grocery workers are expected Friday to authorize their leaders to call a strike against King Soopers and City Market, the state's first walkout against a major supermarket chain in nearly 23 years.
More than 12,000 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 — mostly from the Denver area — began voting Thursday morning and continued through Friday evening in Denver on whether to accept the last and best offer from Kroger Co. grocery chain or authorize a strike. Votes would be scheduled in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Western Slope if needed to produce a majority.
Approval for a strike doesn't mean workers will immediately walk off the job, but union leaders the authority if they fail to reach an agreement. In Colorado's last grocery strike, Local 7 members walked off the job at Safeway for 1½ months in 1996 after negotiations failed to produce a new contract.
King Soopers and City Market have been hiring temporary workers to keep its 11 Colorado Springs area King Soopers stores and one Woodland Park City Market store open if there is a strike. The chain's previous agreement with Local 7 expired Jan. 12, but workers remained on the job with a contract extension. The union canceled the extension Feb. 22, but union members kept working under terms of the previous contract. Local 7 also is in contract talks with Albertsons, which owns Safeway.
Local 7 has been negotiating with King Soopers and City Market since mid-December, seeking to end a two-tier wage and benefit structure for workers hired since 20015. The two-tier structure was adopted amid intense competition with nonunion retail giant Walmart. The union also is seeking increased sick pay benefits, a guarantee of at least 21 hours a week for all union members and paid family leave.
The companies say they have offered pay raises that would total more than $2,000 over three years for its highest-paid employees, though the union said nearly half of its members wouldn't get raises. The company also said it is not increasing employee health care costs and is making a significant "investment" in the employees' pension fund, while the union said the offer would increase employee health care costs and reduce sick leave and other benefits.
Under the current contract, courtesy clerks make $11.30 an hour, or 20 cents more than Colorado's minimum wage, while journeyman clerks can earn up to $18.51 an hour and some department managers can make up to $20.51 an hour.