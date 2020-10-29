First-time unemployment claims filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment last week edged higher.
The 8,855 overall claims filed in the week ended Oct. 24 was up 1.7% from the previous week, which had seen a slight decline. Payroll workers filed 6,301 claims during the week ended Oct. 24, up 9.9% from the previous week and the most in two months. Claims from self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program fell 14.1% during the same period to 2,554.
The department has received 587,365 claims from payroll workers since mid-March, when the pandemic took hold, and another 172,822 claims under the PUA program since it started April 20, for an overall total of 760,187 claims. The number of people still receiving benefits during the week of Oct. 17 rose 1.4% from the previous week to 221,036.