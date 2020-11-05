First-time unemployment claims filed in Colorado last week surged to the highest level in more than three months even as the number of people receiving jobless benefits fell to a six-month low.
The 10,741 claims filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment during the week ended Oct. 31 was up 21.3% from the previous week and the most since the week ended July 25. The total included 7,116 claims from payroll workers, up 12.9% from the previous week and the highest total since the week ended Aug. 1. The 3,625 claims from self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) was up 41.9% from the previous week and the most since the week ended July 11.
The department has received 594,481 claims from payroll workers since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, and another 176,447 claims under the PUA program since it started April 20 for an overall total of 770,928. However, the number of persons receiving unemployment benefits of all types fell to 207,795 in the week ended Oct. 25, down 6% from the previous week and the lowest total since the week of April 18.