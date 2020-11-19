Colorado unemployment claims (copy)

Colorado first-time unemployment claims from payroll workers surged to a four-month high last week as counties along the Front Range faced more restrictions aimed at stemming skyrocketing COVID-19 case numbers.

The number of claims from payroll workers in the week ended Nov. 14 jumped 22.6% to 9,171, the most since 10,506 claims were filed in the week ended July 11. More than 600,000 claims have been filed by payroll workers since mid-March, when the pandemic took hold.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment didn't release any numbers for claims filed last week by self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, saying the agency continues to analyze "claim characteristics that may be contributing to" increasing totals in recent weeks. The department revised the previous week's total down by 1,160, or 15.9% to 6,121, and said more revisions and updates should be expected in coming weeks. The PUA program both in Colorado and nationwide has been plagued by fraud since it began in April.

The number of people in Colorado receiving unemployment benefits during the week ended Nov. 7 rose 4.9% from the previous week to 224,076, the highest weekly total since 232,553 were receiving benefits during the week ended Oct. 3.

