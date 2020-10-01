Surging claims from self-employed people, independent contractors and "gig" workers sent first-time unemployment claims higher last week for a second consecutive week, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday.
Overall claims for the week ended Sept. 26 climbed to 7,253, up 5% from the previous week. The increase came even as claims from payroll workers fell 3.3% to 4,840. The claims by payroll workers are the least since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted state restrictions that closed many businesses. However, claims from self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program jumped 27.1% to 2,413, the highest weekly total since the week ended Aug. 29.
In another troubling sign, the number of people continuing to receive unemployment benefits rose 2.9% from the previous week to 238,326, the first such increase since the week ended Sept. 4.
Despite more people receiving benefits, the amount the department paid in benefits fell 3.4% from the previous week to $54.6 million in the week ended Sept. 26. Since March 29, the agency has paid $5.44 billion in claims of all types, including about $2 billion in state funds and $3.4 billion paid by the federal government under pandemic-relief legislation. Colorado has borrowed $350 million from the federal government to continue paying benefits after its unemployment fund ran out of money in August.
The department also announced that payroll workers applying for $300 a week in extra benefits under the Lost Wages Assistance program must certify by Oct. 10 that they are out of work due to the pandemic. The agency has paid $338 million in such benefits to more than 200,000 people through Wednesday, but estimates at least another 100,000 people are eligible for the payments.
In the Colorado Springs area, payroll workers filed 569 claims in the week ended Sept. 12, down 22.5% from the previous week. PUA claims from the area rose 3.9% from the previous week to 242 in the week ended Sept. 19. The department has received nearly 60,000 claims from area payroll workers and another 20,000 PUA claims since mid-March.