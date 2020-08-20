First-time unemployment insurance claims in Colorado rose last week for the first time in five weeks .
The 6,942 claims from payroll workers during the week ended Aug. 15 was up 12.2% from the previous week, while the 11,809 claims from self-employed, independent and “gig” workers jumped 30.5% during the same period, the Colorado Department of Labor and
Employment reported Thursday.
Total claims rose 23.1% from the previous week to 18.751, the most in any week since claims totaled more than 20,000 in the week ended June 20.
Since mid-March, the department has received 530,332 claims from payroll workers and 182,909 claims from self-employed and other similar workers for a total of 713,241 claims. That total represents 22.4% of the state’s labor force in February, before state orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close.
In the Colorado Springs area, initial claims from payroll workers in the week ended Aug. 1 fell 17% from the previous week to 907, the lowest weekly total since mid-March. Claims from self-employed and other similar workers in the week ended Aug. 8 jumped 26.8% to 1,509, the third highest total since the program began April 20. Total claims of all types filed since mid-March in the area totaled 75,544.
The agency also said Thursday it began borrowing from the U.S. Treasury Tuesday to pay unemployment benefits after the state fund for those benefits ran out of money. The state borrowed $21.5 million of the $500 million it is authorized to draw.
Colorado businesses won’t face higher unemployment insurance rates to repay the loan for at least two years, under legislation Gov. Jared Polis signed into law earlier this year.
The state has paid more than $4.5 billion in unemployment benefits of all types since March 29, but all but $1.6 billion was funded by the federal government.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette