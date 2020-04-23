First-time unemployment insurance claims in Colorado fell by more than a third last week from the record-setting previous week, but the numbers still reflect a workforce devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Claims for the week ended April 18 totaled 67,334, down from 104,217 a week earlier, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday. That pushed the total for the past five weeks to nearly 300,000.
If all are counted as unemployed, that would push the state's unemployment rate to 14%. The numbers don't yet include those who are self-employed, independent contractors and "gig" workers who began filing for unemployment insurance benefits on Monday. More than 51,000 people in those categories have filed claims through Wednesday and will be included in data released April 30 .
The 298,944 claims in the last five weeks is nearly triple the total for all of 2019 and about 6,000 more than the annual record set in 2009. County- and industry-level data for the week of April 11 will be released Friday.
The industries with the highest number of claims in the week ending April 4 include hotels and restaurants, nearly 13,000; retail, more than 10,000; and health care (doctor, dental, optical and chiropractic offices), nearly 9,000. The data from that week also show younger workers between ages 16-34 (48% of all claims) and females (55% of all claims) were hardest hit by job losses, likely due to the industries and job titles of those workers, said Ryan Gedney, the department's senior economist.
The state paid $74.1 million in unemployment insurance benefits last week and $165.9 million this month, shattering the previous monthly record of $102.8 million set in May 2009.
Cher Roybal Haavind, the department's deputy director, said some who have filed claims this week have experienced delays in receiving payments, but added those issues are expected to be resolved and payments made by the end of Friday. The department also had a few technical glitches with a call center operator hired to help answer questions related to unemployment benefits for self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers. She recommended that those making claims take these steps to speed up payments:
• Choose to receive payments by direct deposit in a bank account instead of receiving a debit card (the default option), which must be issued by the department's bank and mailed to the recipient.
• Agree to an identity check by Experian (it is not a credit check and is required only to prevent identity theft).
• Include email address with unemployment insurance claim. While an email address is not required, Haavind said it is the best way to communicate with the department.
• Self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers who also received a paycheck from another employer and were laid off by that employer must first exhaust traditional unemployment insurance benefits before receiving benefits included in the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress last month.