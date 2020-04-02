coronavirus job fair

Hundreds lined up to get the opportunity to apply for jobs at King Soopers at the store at Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road on Monday. Many of those waiting had lost their jobs because of COVID-19 closures.

 Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette

First-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Colorado more than tripled last week to 60,784 as a wave of job losses due the coronavirus pandemic swept across the state, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Layoffs and furloughs have mounted among hotels, restaurants, car dealers, retailers and other businesses forced to shut down by state-imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. More than 50 employers have filed layoff notices with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment for more than 5,000 temporary and permanent job losses, only a fraction of the job cuts employers have made.

The Labor Department report covers the week ended March 28. Initial claims for the previous week, ending March 21, surged more than eightfold from the week before to 19,745.

Across the nation, more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

