Colorado first-time unemployment claims jumped to a four-month high last week as state restrictions on businesses and individuals tightened to combat rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
The 14,764 claims filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment during the week ended Nov. 7 surged 37.5% from the previous week, the third consecutive weekly increase and the most claims since the week ended July 11. The increase came mostly from claims from self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which more than doubled from the previous week to 7,281; the increase prompted the department to launch an investigation into whether fraud is driving recent increases. Claims from payroll workers rose 5.2% from the previous week to 7,483.
The department has received 601,964 claims from payroll workers since mid-March, when the pandemic took hold, and another 183,728 claims under the PUA program since it began April 20 for a total of 785,692. The number of people receiving unemployment benefits during the week ended Oct. 31 rose 2.8% from the previous week to 213,703.