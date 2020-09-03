First-time unemployment insurance claims filed last week in Colorado fell to the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered orders closing many businesses, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday.
The 5,837 claims from payroll workers were down 9.5% from the previous week. The state has received 542,619 such claims since mid-March. The department didn't release any claims numbers for self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers for the week ended Aug. 29, citing a "data reporting issue."
In the Colorado Springs area, the department received 890 claims from payroll workers in the week ended Aug. 15, up 5.3% from the previous week. The agency also received 2,426 claims from area self-employed and similar workers in the week ended Aug. 22, up 34.3% from the previous week and the highest weekly total since the first week of program in late April. Claims from area payroll workers since mid-March total 56,744, while claims from self-employed and similar workers total 24,797 since the program began. All together, claims total nearly 80,000.
The department has paid nearly $4.8 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29, including $65.9 million in benefits to payroll workers last week, the lowest weekly total since mid-March. The state has borrowed $137.2 million from the federal government to pay benefits since Colorado's unemployment trust fund ran out money last month.