First-time unemployment insurance claims filed in Colorado fell for a third consecutive week, but the total number of filings since the coronavirus pandemic triggered mandatory business closures has reached nearly 420,000.
The 28,164 regular unemployment claims filed last week is the fewest filings with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment since the week of March 21, before Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order. The number of self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers also fell from 40,906 in the week ended April 25 to 13,149 for the week ended May 2.
In the Colorado Springs area, claims also have been slowing since peaking at more than 10,000 in the week ended March 28, when Polis imposed the stay-at-home order. However, the 32,300 claims filed since March 21 exceeds the number of unemployed in any month and would push the area's unemployment rate to a record 14.4% if all who filed are eligible for benefits. The area's jobless rate was 5.4% in March, the most recent available.
Most of the claims statewide were concentrated in the hotel, restaurant and retail industries.