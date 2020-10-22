First-time unemployment claims filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment fell last week for the first time in four weeks, the agency announced Thursday.
The 8,708 overall claims filed in the week ended Oct. 17 was down less than 1% from the previous week. Payroll workers filed 5,735 claims last week, down 8.1% from the previous week, while claims from self-employed persons, independent contractors and “gig” workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program jumped 17.4% to 2,973, the highest weekly total since the week ended Aug. 29.
The department has received 581,334 claims from payroll workers since mid-March, when the pandemic took hold, and another 170,268 claims under the PUA program since it started April 20 for an overall total of 751,602.
The number of people still receiving benefits during the week of Oct. 10 fell 6.3% to 217,974, the lowest weekly total in nearly six months.