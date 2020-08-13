First-time claims for unemployment benefits from payroll workers in Colorado fell last week to the lowest level in nearly five months, but claims from self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers jumped, state officials said Thursday.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported 6,187 claims from payroll workers during the week ending Aug. 8, down 13.3% from the previous week and the fewest since state restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus forced many businesses to shut down in mid-March. However, the 9,048 pandemic claims filed by self-employed and similar workers were up 19.3% during the same period, pushing last week's total claims up 3.5% to 15,235. The agency has received 523,390 claims from payroll workers and 171,100 claims from self-employed and others for a total of 694,490 claims since mid-March.
The department paid $70.3 million in benefits last week to unemployed payroll workers, the lowest weekly total in nearly five months, and has paid $4.5 billion in unemployment benefits of all types since March 29. The year-to-date total is more than twice as high as the $2.2 billion paid in 2010, the peak year after the Great Recession.
In the Colorado Springs area, first-time claims from payroll workers rose 7.9% to 1,093 in the week ended July 25, the highest weekly total in two months. Claims from self-employed and other similar workers jumped 20% to 1,190 in the week ended Aug. 1, the highest weekly total since June 20. Total claims of all types filed by area residents since mid-March now total 72,481, or more than 20% of the labor force in February.
Nationally, the number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment aid fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the viral pandemic intensified five months ago, yet still remains at a high level, The Associated Press reported.