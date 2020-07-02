First-time unemployment insurance claims in Colorado continued to decline last week but still remain more than triple the weekly level before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered state orders shutting down many businesses.
The 8,566 claims filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment in the week ending June 27 was down 13.3% from the previous week, the third consecutive drop and the 10th time in the past 11 weeks claims have declined. The state also received 6,173 claims last week from self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers, down 40.6% from the previous week and the lowest weekly total since the state began accepting such claims 10 weeks ago.
The department has received 475,211 regular unemployment claims and 128,516 claims from self-employed persons, independent contractors and gig workers in the past 15 weeks. During that period, claims have totaled 603,727 claims, or nearly 20% of the state's workforce before the pandemic hit Colorado. As a result, the department has paid out $3 billion in unemployment insurance benefits since March 29.