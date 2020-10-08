Colorado unemployment claims (copy)

A big jump in claims by payroll workers sent first-time unemployment claims filed in Colorado higher for a third consecutive week, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday.

Claims from payroll workers in the week ended Oct. 3 jumped 21.7% from the previous week to 5,892, the highest weekly total since the week ended Sept. 5. Claims by self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program fell 4.3% to 2,309 during the same period.

Total first-time claims were up 13.1% from the previous week to 8,201. Since mid-March, when the pandemic took hold, the agency has received 569,357 claims from payroll workers and 164,763 claims under the PUA program for an overall total of 734,120 claims.

Ryan Gedney, the department's senior economist, said claims typically increase at the beginning of a quarter for technical reasons.

