LAKEWOOD — White Fence Farm, a Denver-area dining institution for nearly half a century, will close at the end of the year, it was announced Friday.
The fried chicken genre opened in the summer of 1973 at 6263 W. Jewell Ave. in Lakewood. It will close on Dec. 30.
“We have been operating at a net monthly loss for a considerable amount of time,” White Fence Farm co-owner Craig Caldwell said in a statement. “Efforts to create a profitable operation were not successful and we can no longer operate in this capacity.”
Caldwell also said the Front Range is suffering from an extreme labor shortage that has caused costs to rapidly rise the past three years. Read more at kdvr.com.
Want more dining and drink updates? Click here.