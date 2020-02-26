Colorado College is shifting its Big Idea business innovation program away from competition to more of an incubator approach to provide financing to more student teams .
Instead of awarding prizes for first, second and third places, the Colorado Springs institution will provide $7,500 in seed funding to all four finalist teams to help turn their ideas into viable businesses or nonprofit organizations. The teams will still make a pitch for their ideas during the final round of the Big Idea program Thursday as a way to gain experience pitching their venture to an audience, which will include potential investors.
"The teams put in an enormous amount of work to get to the finals and I feel that all of the final teams deserve seed funding," Dez Stone Menendez, the college's director of creativity and innovation and who heads the Big Idea program, said in a statement. "The future of innovation is dependent on collaboration and cooperation, so I hope the change encourages more collaboration between the teams."
An element of competition remained — the four finalists still had to pitch their ideas to judges to advance to the last round. The program started in September with a kickoff event to tell students about the changes. Teams had to apply by mid-December and the 11 that did had to submit a rough draft of their plans by late January. Teams could attend a short course on the program in January and pitched their ideas in the semifinals Feb. 5-6.
The Big Idea program, now in its eighth year, is designed to take a step beyond traditional pitch competitions to create startup businesses and nonprofits. Half of each competing team must include Colorado College students but also can have college paraprofessionals, alumni or participants from Colorado. Ventures must be started in the past four years and cannot have received financing from venture funds or foundations.
Colorado entrepreneurs Lisa Tessarowicz, co-founder of Epicentral Coworking; Yemi Mobolade, co-founder of Wild Goose Meeting House and small business development administrator for the city of Colorado Springs; and Alexandra Fiorillo, founder and principal of GRID Impact in the Denver area, selected the four finalists, which are:
• Journalista, a community marketplace platform to connect journalists with readers to promote local reporting and ethical journalism.
• Infinite Chemistry, a finalist in last year's program that has developed software to help students learn chemistry by allowing them to visualize and interact with three-dimensional molecules in a virtual-reality setting.
• Geek Girl, which made it to the semifinal round last year and wants to close the gender gap in technology by providing mentors to young girls who have shown an interest in computer science.
• MemorMe, which developed an app to provide a digital home for objects that are associated with memories and feelings.
Momentix Toys, which makes wooden toy kits for children ages 8-12 to build "Rube Goldberg" chain-reaction devices, won last year's competition; it landed $15,000 to pay for photography and video production to promote a Kickstarter campaign that has raised nearly triple its $3,500 goal from 118 backers before its Sunday deadline.