Momentix Founders Anna Gilbertson, left, and Alana Aamodt react to winning $15,000 at the 7th annual 'Big Idea' competition at Cornerstone Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Colorado Springs. The program has shifted to more of an incubator approach to give more students financing to continue developing their business ideas. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).