Colorado College is expanding its 7-year-old “Big Idea” competition with a new workshop series designed to prepare students to move a business, nonprofit or social enterprise idea forward over several months.
Four student teams will compete at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Cornerstone Arts Center for $25,000 in seed funding for their startups in the Big Idea’s annual finals. This year’s competition began in December with 15 teams. Many of them participated in an 11-day course to prepare. The four teams were chosen last month from 11 semifinalists.
The contest previously awarded $50,000, but the program was restructured this year to involve more students, said organizer Dez Stone Menendez, who is Colorado College’s director of innovation. Half of that money will be used to offer the Changemaker Workshop Series in partnership with Peak Startup, a local group that supports entrepreneurs.
“The Big Idea is in many ways a grad finale program that not every student has access to,” Menendez said. “I want to utilize the resources of the college to positively engage as many students as I can, and I want to be as thoughtful as I can be about access and inclusion.”
The series will be a “strong stepping stone for students to participate in the Big Idea,” she said.
Natasha Main, Peak Startup’s executive director, said she and Menendez began discussing the series last fall to “collaborate on providing on-ramps for Colorado College students to explore entrepreneurship and startups. We are building on the great work Innovation at CC is already doing to provide the tools and skills for students to move their ideas to a business or venture.”
Menendez said the series will launch with a pair of workshops this spring and a full series in the fall. Details are expected to be announced at the Big Idea finals Thursday.
Chica Chocolate, which makes truffles infused with Chinese herbal remedies to ease women’s menstrual and hormone cycles, won the $25,000 first prize last year after winning $10,000 in 2017.
Momentix, which is developing a toy kit for children ages 8-12 to build interest in science, technology, engineering and math, is back in the finals and hopes to follow in Chica’s path after winning $10,000 last year.
The other finalists are:
• Advanced Water Sensing, which provides a way for people to detect toxic metals in water affordably, accurately and quickly.
• Infinite Chemistry, which developed software to help students learn chemistry by allowing them to visualize and interact with three-dimensional molecules in a virtual-reality setting.
• SaFire, which plans to offer high-quality laptop computers at “fair” prices in emerging markets.
Judges for the finals are Craig Jonas, founder and CEO of CoPeace, a Littleton holding company for social impact businesses; Susan Smith Kuczmarski, who launched the Chicago Innovation Awards in 2002; Michelle Gabrieloff-Parish, energy and climate justice manager for the University of Colorado at Boulder; U.B. Ciminieri, chief strategic connections officer for the Denver management consulting firm Jobber Group; and Jared Barnard, a Denver patent attorney.