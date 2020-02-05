The Colorado Institute for Social Impact is seeking nominations for its Prism Awards, which will be presented March 12 at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.
The awards honor businesses with a purpose-driven business model and a measurable social or environmental impact in Colorado, as well as entrepreneurs who start such organizations. The group presents awards for Social Impact Business of the Year, Social Impact Entrepreneur of the Year and Social Impact Startup of the Year.
The deadline for nominations is Friday. For more information, or to nominate an organization or entrepreneur , go to ci4si.org/prism-awards-2020/ or bit.ly/PrismNominations.