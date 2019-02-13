Colorado Business Bank will close its downtown Colorado Springs branch at 118 E. Pikes Peak Ave. March 22 as part of a consolidation in the wake of its acquisition in October by BOK Financial Corp.
The bank is closing eight other branches in the consolidation, said Tara Rojas, spokeswoman for Colorado State Bank, a BOK Financial subsidiary that is merging with Colorado Business Bank. Colorado State Bank operates an office at 10807 New Allegiance Drive that offers commercial and mortgage lending and wealth and treasury management that will eventually be moved to a more central location in Colorado Springs, she said.
Colorado Business Bank will lay off three employees when the branch closes and another will be transferred elsewhere, Rojas said. The branch had $26.9 million in deposits as of June 30, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.