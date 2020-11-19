In-N-Out Burger, which opens its first restaurants Friday in Colorado Springs and Aurora, is selling a Colorado T-shirt on its website that was designed by a Chaffee County artist whose work caught the eye of the restaurant chain's owner.
Carl Bork and his wife, Karen Watkins, operate a 10-year-old studio and gallery in Salida. Bork said he was approached out of the blue by In-N-Out to design a T-shirt after majority owner Lynsi Snyder, the granddaughter of restaurant founders Harry and Esther Snyder, saw his paintings.
"She picked out my work and liked it and wanted to use me for the project," said Bork, adding his Instagram postings apparently caught Snyder's attention. "It's pretty cool. We worked really closely with her on it. It's a lot of her ideas that I illustrated in the image."
Bork paints landscapes in a "colorful impressionistic style," according to the couple’s website, borkandwatkinsgallery.com.
Several samples of his work can be found on the site.
In-N-Out typically adds a T-shirt to its website merchandise section when it expands to a new market.
The black shirt carries an "In-N-Out Burger Colorado" logo on the front, with the restaurant chain's famous yellow arrow and a cursive "Colorado."
On the back is Bork’s multifaceted Colorado landscape of aspen and evergreen trees, a gently flowing stream, snow capped mountains and a yellow, orange and purple sunset. There's a roadside In-N-Out Burger sign, too.
The T-shirt sells for $15.95 in adult sizes and $11.95 for youth sizes. Order at https://shop.in-n-out.com.
Bork said he's been told his original oil painting of the landscape used for the T-shirt might wind up in In-N-Out's offices in Colorado Springs.
In-N-Out opens its first Springs restaurant Friday southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in the north side Victory Ridge development. The chain also has built a nearby distribution and production facility and plans future offices as part of a regional headquarters in Colorado Springs.