Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 42F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 42F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.