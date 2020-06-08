Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions has sold its Colorado Springs-based radiation testing unit, Cobham RAD Inc., to Radiation Test Solutions, also of Colorado Springs.
RTS had previously provided engineering services to the unit, which offers comprehensive radiation effects testing and support services. RTS specializes in the design, analysis and testing of semiconductor devices and materials for satellite, aircraft and ground applications.
Terms of the transaction, which was completed last last month, were not disclosed. RTS said it retained the staff, 32 people, from the Cobham unit at 5030 Centennial Blvd. in northwest Colorado Springs.
Virginia-based electronics manufacturer Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions said in a news release that it determined during a strategic planning process that it was not "the optimal owners of Cobham RAD." Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions CEO Shawn Black said in the release that the deal "aligns with our strategic intent to focus on our core competencies in design and manufacture of RF (radio frequency), microwave and millimeter wave solutions, digital processing, and power solutions for space, electronic warfare, radar and missile applications.
"We have had a good working relationship with RTS and have been impressed by their technical capabilities and strong support of our customers. We fell confident that RTS will continue to provide that same level of support as they move forward with the business."
RTS has provided "strategic engineering" services to the Cobham unit since Radiation Test was formed by Mike Tostanoski in 2015 as "an agile radiation test organization providing expertise to large and small corporations in need of both turnkey radiation testing and short-term test expertise," according to RTS' website. Tostanoski was a longtime scientist for the unit.
"We are excited to continue to expand our capability and grow the business to support the increasing demand for our space-based testing services and satellite analysis," said RTS President Malcolm Thomson, who joined the company from the Cobham unit last year. "By bringing both companies together under one roof, RTS can ensure our ability to support the growing needs of the commercial space industry."
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions employs about 380 people in a separate Colorado Springs operation that produces radiation-hardened application-specific integrated circuits and other semiconductors that store information, control other devices and complete other tasks that are used by aerospace and military customers and in medical devices. That operation will continue to use radiation testing services provided by RTS.