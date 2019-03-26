Cobham Semiconductor and Space Solutions laid off 5 percent of its 350-person Colorado Springs workforce earlier this month as part of a restructuring of its support staff, a company official said Tuesday.
Kevin Jackson, vice president and general manager of the operation, declined to say how many employees lost their jobs. He said the operation consolidated personnel with its parent organization, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, in support areas such as information technology, engineering, supply chain, operations and human resources.
Cobham Semiconductor and Space Solutions continues to grow its revenues and profits from the previous year, but the cuts were needed to "better adapt to the changing needs of our industry," Jackson said.
