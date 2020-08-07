Century Casinos lost $12.6 million in the second quarter, when its casinos were closed by government restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company was profitable in June after the casinos reopened.
The second-quarter loss is far less than the $45.9 million the Colorado Springs-based gaming company lost during the first quarter, though most of the losses in the first quarter was triggered by write-downs on the value of its casinos. For the first half of the year, the company lost $58.5 million, or $1.98 a share, with $35.1 million of the loss coming from writing down the value of its casino licenses due to the pandemic-related closures. Century lost $565,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and earned a $503,000 profit in the first half of last year.
Century estimates the closures reduced revenue during the first half of the year by $91.3 million and cut operating income by $34.3 million, according to the company's quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also reported it made a $2.67 million profit in June, after all of its casinos reopened, with revenue up more than 80% from June 2019. Century lost $1.86 million in June 2019.
During the closures, the company furloughed most of its employees, had other employees work fewer hours and reduced salaries of senior management on a voluntary basis, but continued to pay benefits for all North American employees and paid reduced wages for employees of its casinos in Poland. Those measures saved Century nearly $14 million, and the company delayed capital projects to save another $2.2 million.
“We are excited by the enthusiasm our customers have shown in visiting our reopened casinos. We are pleased that our operations have been able to achieve cash positive positions so soon after reopening,” Century's Co-CEOs Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger said Friday in a news release. “We continue to take social distancing and our customers’ health very seriously, and we continue to explore new ways to further improve customer safety.”
Century owns casinos in Cripple Creek, Central City, Missouri, West Virginia, Canada and Poland as well as horse racing tracks in West Virginia and Canada.