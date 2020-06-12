CJ Kard, a familiar downtown Colorado Springs haunt for greeting cards, gifts, stationary and other items, is closing its doors after more than three decades.
Owner Jeanne Groat is retiring and targeting a June 30 closing, though the store could remain open a few days beyond that date, she said.
CJ Kard, at 214 N. Tejon St., was launched 33 years ago by original owners Carol and Jim Kirkland — the "C," "J" and "K" in CJ Kard. Groat has owned the business for the last 24 years.
"Twenty-four years is enough," she said. "I'm ready to retire."
Over the years, CJ Kard became a popular place for downtown workers, local residents and tourists to find selections of greeting cards, invitations and other items that weren't necessarily available in big-boxes, national card stores or retail pharmacies.
The store itself, in the heart of downtown and across from Acacia Park, has its own turn-of-the-century charm; its tin ceiling and creaky wood floor are originals in a roughly 2,000-square-foot building that was constructed in 1905, Groat said.
Groat owns the building and has contracted to sell it; she declined to identify the buyer.
Many mom-and-pop retailers have battled large national stores and online competitors, and most recently taken hits because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on national, state and local economies.
But Groat said the impacts on CJ Kard have been no different than other retailer, and retirement and her agreement to sell the building are her main reasons for closing at this time. The store employs five people, she said.
Groat said she will miss many of her longtime customers. She's also pleased downtown is doing well; the area in recent years has seen a flurry of new restaurants, apartments and hotels, and is poised to welcome the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum this summer and a multiuse stadium next year, among other projects.
"Downtown is just making great moves forward," Groat said. "I'm very happy to see that. We won't be participating, but I'm just really happy to see downtown doing so well. I feel very confident it's going to come back after this COVID piece."
After closing the store, she plans to spend more time with her family; she has a son, daughter-in-law and grandson in Castle Rock and a daughter and son-in-law in Madison, Wisc.
"I'm going to miss it," Groat said. "It's been a daily part of my life for 24 years. But I am ready. Twenty-four years is a long time, so I'm ready to move onto retirement."