Looking for a quick discount on gas heading into the Labor Day weekend around Colorado Springs?
Circle K convenience stores are offering 40 cents off a gallon at participating locations around the country, according to Circle K's website. The deal runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.77, according to AAA. In El Paso County, the average is $3.68 per gallon.
Circle K has multiple locations around Colorado Springs. Click or tap here for the store closest to you. To play it safe, consider calling ahead to your location to verify the discount.
For local gas prices, check out the Gazette's gas price tracker.