Circa Sports will launch its sports betting mobile application Wednesday in partnership with Century Casinos, advertising that it will take bigger bets than many other online wagering providers.
Playbook 'out the window' as sports wagering launches in Colorado. Darts among the few, unique choices.
Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens said the company will take $5,000 to $10,000 bets on almost any sport allowed for betting in Colorado and $100,000 bets are "pretty frequent." He said bet limits will increase from the initial $5,000 to $10,000 level "when we get to know the customer well." He also said the company will accept parlay bets on two or more sports, such as the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets both making the playoffs this year.
Circa doesn't plan to open a retail sportsbook in Century's Cripple Creek or Central City casinos, mostly because it expects the vast majority of betting in the state to happen online, based on the experience in other states that have legalized sports wagering. Stevens believes "Colorado will be a great market for sports betting," based on the state's population, low tax rate on sports bets and "best-in-class" regulatory environment.