After weeks of being closed again due to the coronavirus pandemic, some movie theaters in Colorado Springs are set to reopen this week.
Cinemark locations around the state will once again show movies on Friday, the franchise announced Tuesday. That includes two local theaters, Cinemark Carefree Circle and IMAX, 3305 Cinema Point and Cinemark Tinseltown USA and XD, 1545 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
The latest reopening comes after 33 Colorado counties, including El Paso moved from level "red" to "orange" on the state's COVID-19 dial Monday, allowing "indoor seated events and entertainment" to return at a limited capacity. The change allows movie theaters to reopen at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.
When theaters open on Friday, they'll show new movies such as "Wonder Woman 1984," "News of the World" and "Promising Young Woman." They'll continue to host private watch parties with the option to see "Comeback Classic" films including "Anchorman," "Kung Fu Panda," "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" and "Legally Blonde."
To buy tickets and for more information, visit cinemark.com.