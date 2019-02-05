Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy's plans to hire 150 full- and part-time employees for its first Colorado Springs location.
Chuy's, based in Austin, Texas, will open in March at Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive in the Highlands at Briargate commercial center. Jobs will include hosts, servers, bussers, bartenders and kitchen staff.
Job seekers can go to www.chuys.com/careers, select hourly or management positions and enter ZIP code 80920 to view available positions; they then can click "apply now" to fill out an online application.
Starting Monday, job seekers also can apply in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the Chuy’s hiring trailer, 9297 Forest Bluffs View, near Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive.
For more information, go to the Chuy’s Colorado Springs Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chuyscoloradosprings or Chuys.com. Applicants also can call 430-4025 starting Monday.