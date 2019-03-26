Chuys
Chuy’s Tex-Mex had its grand opening Tuesday at Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive in the Highlands at Briargate commercial center in north Colorado Springs. The restaurant offered a punch card worth 12 free meals to the first 50 guests in line. “4:30, that’s when I got here, and they were here before me,” said Joanna Hicks, the restaurant’s general manager. “They were lined up and camped out.” Chuy’s is based in Austin, Texas.

 Dougal Brownlie
Chuy's is open for business.

On Tuesday, the popular Tex-Mex chain, based in Austin, Texas, opened their first Colorado Springs store at the Highlands at Briargate commercial center at Chapel Hills Drive and Briargate Parkway. 

Chuy's started hiring staff in February, looking for a crew of 150 full and part-time employees. Those new hires were greeted by enthusiastic patrons, with the first 50 guests in line scoring a punch card worth 12 free meals.

According to general manager Joanna Hicks, the queue started to form quite early. 

"4:30, that's when I got here and they were here before me,"  Hicks said. "They were lined up and camped out." 

Chuy's is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am. - 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. 

