Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado, which operates a hospital in northern Colorado Springs, was ranked as the nation's sixth best pediatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

The magazine ranked the nation's top 50 children's hospitals, headed by Boston Children's Hospital. The nonprofit Children's Hospital Colorado system also was ranked first in gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, fourth in diabetes and endocrinology, fifth in pulmonology and lung surgery, sixth in cardiology and hearty surgery, eighth in urology, ninth in cancer and 10th in neurology and neurosurgery.

