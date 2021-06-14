Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado, which operates a hospital in northern Colorado Springs, was ranked as the nation's sixth best pediatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for a second consecutive year.
The magazine ranked the nation's top 50 children's hospitals, headed by Boston Children's Hospital. The nonprofit Children's Hospital Colorado System also was ranked the best in the Rocky Mountain region and also ranked first nationwide in gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery and among the top 10 in seven other medical specialties.