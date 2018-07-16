Children's Hospital
The new Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado Springs under construction in northeastern Colorado Springs off of Briargate Pkwy. near N. Powers Blvd. Tuesday, June 12, 2018 .(Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Children’s Hospital Colorado has begun recruiting and hiring the first of 200 new employees it plans to add to operate its new Colorado Springs hospital on the campus of UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.

The hospital is under construction and scheduled to open next spring. It will be staffed by 600 employees, existing Children’s staff members now providing pediatric health services at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central but scheduled to move to the new location.

Children’s posted more than 50 jobs over the past week on childrenscolorado.org/careers, which now includes nearly 100 openings for positions in radiology, emergency medicine, operating rooms, pediatric and neonatal intensive care units, a pediatric sleep lab and administration. More openings will be posted later this summer and fall.

