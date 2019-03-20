Klein steps down as CFO at Vectrus
Matthew Klein resigned Wednesday as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Colorado Springs-based Vectrus , effective April 15, to “pursue other career interests,” the company said.
Klein had been chief financial officer since 2014 and had worked for Vectrus and its predecessor companies since 2006. He will be replaced by William Noon, vice president and chief accounting officer for Vectrus, who joined the company in 2016. Vectrus said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Klein’s resignation “did not involve any disagreement with the company’s management or external auditor.”
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette