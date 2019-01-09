Chick-fil-A, the popular, Atlanta-based fast-food chain, will open its newest Colorado Springs location at 6 a.m. Wednesday southeast of Powers and Dublin boulevards at the Dublin Commons retail center.
The location will be Chick-fil-A's ninth in the Pikes Peak region; another restaurant opened in March 2018 on South Nevada Avenue in the Springs.
Wednesday's opening will be accompanied by Chick-fil-A's traditional "First 100" promotion, in which area residents are invited to camp out at the restaurant for 24 hours beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday in hopes of being among 100 winners of a year's worth of Chick-fil-A food. Participants are urged to arrive between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Winners, who must have identification showing they're a local resident, receive a pre-loaded digital card that allows them to claim one Chick-fil-A meal each week for a year — a chicken sandwich, medium waffle potato fries and medium beverage.
The 5,300-square-foot Chick-fil-A at Dublin Commons will have 134 seats and a two-lane drive-thru, which merges into a single pick-up point that can handle about 200 cars an hour. Longtime local franchisee Rob Taylor, who got his start with the company in 1989 when he was named franchise owner of the Chick-fil-A at The Citadel mall, will operate the Dublin Commons location.