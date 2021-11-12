Two national brands that specialize in chicken are moving ahead with expansion plans in Colorado Springs. A third, however, is still trying to scratch its way into the market.
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is proceeding with regulatory and construction approvals for the chain's planned demolition of a retail building on the south end of the Citadel Crossing shopping center, northeast of Academy Boulevard and Platte Avenue, said Dan Rodriguez, a vice president with the local office of CBRE, a national real estate firm.
The Casual Male XL clothing store, the last remaining retailer in the building, has closed, Rodriguez said. The retailer no longer has a store in the Springs, according to the chain's website. A Comfort Dental dental office, which also occupied the building, has moved elsewhere in Citadel Crossing.
In place of the retail building, Chick-fil-A will construct a new restaurant, according to plans the chain submitted this year to Colorado Springs city officials. The chain will own the building, but lease the ground underneath, according to Citadel Crossing developer Patrick Nesbitt.
Rodriguez said he doesn't know a timetable for the building's demolition and new construction.
Whenever Chick-fil-A opens, Rodriguez said he expects it to do big business because of the location's visibility along Academy and Platte and access to the shopping center.
"I think it's going to be a monster," Rodriguez said.
The chain had been looking at a handful of locations in the area for several years before it decided on Citadel Crossing, he said. Chick-fil-A also had closed its food court location this year at the nearby Citadel mall.
Meanwhile, Buffalo Wild Wings, also based in Atlanta, is continuing with plans for a new restaurant and sports bar as part of the First & Main Town Center, in an area of the shopping center southeast of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle.
Buffalo Wild Wings had submitted a proposal to city planning officials in January 2020 that showed it would raze a former Mimi's restaurant at the site and construct a new building in its place.
The project was delayed, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Garcia, of Nor'wood Development Group, which built First & Main, the sprawling east-side retail complex with dozens of restaurants, big-box retailers, smaller stores and entertainment venues.
Nor'wood demolished the Mimi's building two months ago, and Buffalo Wild Wings now hopes to break ground on its restaurant this month, Garcia said. An opening likely would follow in 2022.
Buffalo Wild Wings officials didn't respond to requests for comment.
"It's definitely a positive," Garcia said of Buffalo Wild Wing's addition at First & Main. "They're a use that is unique to First & Main, being wings and kind of a sports atmosphere. We're excited about having that open up. It's a nice complement."
Another chicken concept, California-based El Pollo Loco, announced in February that it would expand to the Colorado Springs and Denver markets with as many as 20 franchised locations over the next five years.
At the time of its announcement, El Pollo Loco didn't have any franchisees inked and had no locations.
Last month, El Pollo Loco said it has signed two franchisees in Denver, one of which would develop four restaurants on the city's east side and the other that would open four locations on its west side.
But residents of the Pikes Peak region will have to head north if they want El Pollo Loco chicken; the chain still hasn't found a franchisee for Colorado Springs.
“Having recently signed two separate agreements for eight total restaurants in Denver, we're continuing to speak with prospective franchise partners to help expand our footprint into Colorado Springs as well," Brian Carmichall, El Pollo Loco’s chief development officer, said via email.