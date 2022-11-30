Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain known for its chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and other items, will open its eighth Colorado Springs-area restaurant Thursday at the Citadel Crossing shopping center, 507 N. Academy Blvd., northeast of Academy and Platte Avenue.  

Chick-fil-A will open for dine-in and carryout service from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays; its drive-thru will remain open until 10 p.m. Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

The restaurant, which will employ 125 full- and part-time workers, was built on the south end of the Citadel Crossing, where a multi-tenant retail building once stood. The newest Chick-fil-A replaces a location that closed in 2021 at the nearby Citadel mall. 

Chick-fil-A also has locations at 1620 S. Nevada Ave.; 575 Garden of the Gods Road; 3710 Bloomington St., 7990 N. Academy; 5905 Dublin Blvd.; 391 Spectrum Loop; and 7925 Fountain Mesa Road in Fountain. Among other Colorado locations, Chick-fil-A also has a restaurant in Pueblo and two in Castle Rock.

The Chick-fil-A at Citadel Crossing will be run by independent franchised owner/operator Tucker Braun, the former operator of a Chick-fil-A in Oklahoma City who recently relocated to the Colorado Springs area with his wife and four children.

As part of the restaurant's opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. The Chick-fil-A at Citadel Crossing also will participate in the chain's Shared Table program that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to nonprofits.

Founded in 1967, the family-owned and privately held Chick-fil-A has more than 2,700 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.

