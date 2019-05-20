Continental Materials Corp. on Monday announced it acquired two Colorado Springs-based specialty construction supply firms, three months after it sold Transit Mix Concrete to a Swiss holding company.
Continental acquired Fastrac Building Supply and Serenity Sliding Door Systems, both based in northwest Colorado Springs; terms were not disclosed. The acquisitions are the first for Chicago-based Continental since 2001 and are part of its strategy to grow by buying family-owned manufacturers “with good growth prospects,” said Paul Ainsworth, Continental’s chief financial officer.
“This combination provides a unique opportunity to accelerate growth and establish a national footprint, while delivering compelling benefits for customers, employees and shareholders,” said Ryan Sullivan, Continental’s chief operating officer. “We have been actively seeking U.S.-based manufacturing companies to acquire and are delighted to have found two high-quality businesses that fit our strategy.”
Fastrac, which was started in 2004, supplies commercial doors and hardware to health-care and hospitality industry customers nationwide and will become a unit of McKinney Door and Hardware, a company Transit Mix acquired in 2002. Serenity was started as a unit of Fastrac in 2015 to manufacture a proprietary sliding-door system sold mostly to health-care industry customers and was spun off as separate company in 2017. The two companies combined employ 35-40 people.
Dan Sardi, who owned by Fastrac and Serenity, said he had been approached by several buyers late last year to sell both companies and selected Continental because its strategy is to buy and hold companies for 20 years or more. He will remain with Serenity as its president for at least three years, while his son, Kyle Sardi, will head Fastrac.
“The timing was right for this transaction,” Sardi said. Continental’s “focus on investing for the long-term, along with their operational strengths and appreciation for family businesses, distinguished them as the best fit for these businesses. I am confident CMC (Continental Materials) will help drive Serenity and Fastrac to their full potential, creating greater value for our customers and opportunities for our employees.”
In southern Colorado, Continental also owns Colorado State Safe & Lock, Castle Rebar and Supply, and Castle Concrete Aggregates, which owns the Pikeview and Black Canyon quarries as well as operations in Pueblo and Cañon City. The company sold Transit Mix to Aggregate Industries-WCR, a unit of Switzerland-based building materials giant LafargeHolcim.
