Cherwell Software is converting its annual conference, scheduled for October at Gaylord Rockies Resort in the Denver area, to a virtual format due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual meeting had been held until two years ago at The Broadmoor, typically drawing 1,000 customers and other participants, and will return to an in-person format next year at a location yet to be announced, said Ann Boyd, a company spokeswoman. Colorado Springs-based Cherwell converted a similar meeting planned for March in Europe to a virtual format on May 12 that drew 700 participants, up from the typical 300 in-person attendees, she said.
The virtual format would be spread over three days but adjusted for an online audience, Boyd said. The company expects to "significantly" reduce the cost of the virtual event, she said.