Cheba Hut, the marijuana-themed sandwich shop that debuted in Colorado Springs two years ago, has rolled out a second location.
The Fort Collins-based chain opened the new shop this week in the Powers Pointe shopping center, southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road on the city's northeast side.
Franchisee David Timmons of Colorado Springs will operate the newest Cheba Hut; his JTT Holdings is the chain's largest operator, with 19 locations in Colorado, Nevada and Wisconsin, according to Timmons' Linkedin profile. He's been a Cheba Hut franchisee since 2010.
Colorado Springs' first Cheba Hut opened in 2019, northwest of Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street.
Marijuana and counterculture references abound at Cheba Hut; its name is a slang term for pot, while a company logo shows smoke billowing out of a leafy-topped hut. Its menu includes "toasted" sandwiches — a reference to getting high — that are named after pot strains such as Acapulco Gold, Jamaican Red and Kali Mist.
The menu also features chips, garlic cheese bread, Rice Krispie bars, chocolate chip cookies and brownies. Like the the I-25-and-Fillmore restaurant, the new Powers Pointe location also will have a full-service bar.
Cheba Hut founder Scott Jennings told The Gazette in 2019 that the name and marijuana theme were meant to set the chain apart from other sandwich shops.
Rich Laden, The Gazette