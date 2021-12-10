The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and Colorado Springs Airport are surveying about 500 local businesses on how much they would use a flight to the Washington D.C. area to convince airlines to offer the service.
The airport is targeting Dallas-based, low-fare giant Southwest Airlines to offer service to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, one of its major destinations, and Chicago-based United Airlines to offer flights to its hub at Washington Dulles International Airport, said Greg Phillips, aviation director for the City of Colorado Springs. Both airlines already offer flights to other cities from Colorado Springs.
"I think we are close, but if we want this route, we need to make a strong case that Colorado Springs businesses would support Washington, D.C., service and use the route. That would give us a better chance of making it happen," Phillips said. "The more data we have on how frequently businesses would use the route, the better chance we have. Airlines won't start service on a wing and a prayer; they want data."
Denver-based, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines offered seasonal service several days a week to Dulles from 2017 to 2019, usually from April to November, and United offered daily flights year-around to Dulles through regional carrier SkyWest Airlines on 70-seat regional jets from 2010 to 2014. Colorado Springs-based Western Pacific Airlines also offered nonstop flights to Dulles during the mid-1990s.
The Washington D.C. area is the top destination from Colorado Springs without nonstop service and Colorado Springs is among the top destination from the Washington area without nonstop service, said Joe Nevill, air service development manager for the local airport. Passenger counts traveling between Colorado Springs and Washington on connecting flights average 110 a day and that total nearly doubles when local passengers driving to catch flights from Denver are included, he said.
Washington is a popular destination from Colorado Springs because of the large military presence in the city and many defense contractors who travel regularly to the Pentagon or offices in northern Virginia, Nevill said.
The survey was sent to businesses on Nov. 15 and again on Wednesday, asking how many people they employ, the purpose and primary location of their business in Washington D.C., the Colorado Springs and Washington D.C. departure times they prefer and what days of the week they would want to travel. Phillips said the chamber has only received about 15 responses and would like at least 100.
The airport's efforts to land a Washington D.C. flight come as passenger numbers have soared after Southwest began offering daily nonstop flights to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Southwest also is testing flights to Houston and San Antonio during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons to gauge traveler interest. The airport forecasts that up to 940,000 passengers will leave on departing flights this year, more than double last year's total and the highest annual number since nearly 1 million boarded outgoing flights in 2008.
The airport also is trying to convince Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines to expand its service to Colorado Springs, especially to resume flights to its headquarters city that were suspended early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Atlanta is the third most popular destination from Colorado Springs without nonstop service. Delta recently told airport officials it may take over flights this summer to its Salt Lake City hub now operated by SkyWest, which Phillips called an encouraging sign.
Frontier resumed flights last month from Colorado Springs to Orlando, Fla., and United resumed flights in February to Los Angeles that had been suspended early in the pandemic.