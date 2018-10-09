Key Structures, a unit of Challenger Group Inc. of Colorado Springs, will employ 125 people for a plant it plans to open in Pueblo to manufacture pre-engineered, pre-assembled building components, the unit announced Tuesday.
Key Structures will receive $100,000 to train workers plus $2.1 million from Pueblo's half-cent sales tax for economic development, subject to Pueblo City Council approval. Challenger Group is parent of Challenger Homes, a major local builder, and apartment developer Goodwin Knight.
"Offsite manufacturing of construction components in a climate-controlled, high-tech facility is the future of construction and growing in popularity as a proven process to apply technology and efficiency to the industry," Challenger Group President Brian Bahr said in a news release. "As we evaluated dozens of facilities in multiple markets, Pueblo stood out as the best community with which to partner for this new facility."