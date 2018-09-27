Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund has a new plan for cutting Sears debt. The main beneficiary would be Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund.
Lampert, Sears Holdings Corp.’s chief executive officer, called this week for the underperforming retailer to stanch the bleeding by paying off certain loans — many of them owned by his hedge fund — while swapping other debt for notes that convert to equity. This comes when Sears stock is hovering just above $1 a share, an 87 percent dive in the past year.
“To have debt that’s convertible into equity when the equity is worthless doesn’t appear to be a very attractive proposal at all,’’ said Elliot Lutzker, chairman of the corporate law practice at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron.
Lampert’s hedge fund, ESL Investments, is the retail chain’s biggest shareholder. Because it owns about $2.5 billion in Sears debt concentrated in the category earmarked for repayment, ESL could recoup more than $1 billion under its own proposed plan.
Lampert has been struggling for years to plug the holes in the sinking ship. He’s shuttered hundreds of money-losing stores and promised to close an additional 150 this year, cut more than $1 billion in annual expenses, spun off units such as Craftsman tools and loaned the company his own money. Since 2012, losses have topped $11 billion. ESL’s restructuring plan, announced Monday, is the latest attempt at managing what some investors see as an end game.
“We will now be working aggressively to execute liability management transactions so that we can extend our runway and continue executing on our transformation strategy,’’ Sears said in a Tuesday internal message to employees seen by Bloomberg. “At the same time, we’ll continue to move forward with our other planned liquidity and cost measures.’’
“It is in the best interest of all stakeholders to accomplish this as a going concern, rather than alternatives that would substantially reduce, if not eliminate, value for stakeholders,” ESL said in its restructuring proposal.
Given the downward trajectory of Sears, Lampert has done well for himself. When the retailer spun off Lands’ End in 2014, Lampert became the clothing manufacturer’s biggest shareholder. Sears has sold properties to a real estate investment trust called Seritage Growth Properties, and Seritage has leased the properties back to Sears. Seritage’s biggest unit holder is ESL.