Changes are inevitable for a business that's 150 years old.
Since it was launched as Out West in 1872, The Gazette has seen its share.
The newspaper's name has changed over the decades. Its look and design have undergone facelifts. Technology advances have allowed for the near instantaneous delivery of news. And new owners have left their imprint on The Gazette, including the Denver-based Clarity Media Group, which purchased the paper in late 2012.
But those changes were nothing compared to the upheaval that's taken place over the last two decades. The advent of the internet, digital age and social media platforms have altered the industry landscape for The Gazette and every news organization in ways few people could have imagined.
What's ahead for The Gazette?
Here are some thoughts from Chris Reen, CEO and president of Gazette owner Clarity Media.
Reen was named head of Clarity Media in December 2020 after serving as The Gazette's president and publisher starting in February 2019.
He's spent more than 30 years in the media industry, holding executive positions in Oklahoma, New York, Pennsylvania and Florida.
He was president of the Oklahoma City-based Oklahoman Media Co. and publisher of The Oklahoman newspaper in September 2011 when it was purchased by the Anschutz Corp. of Denver, which owns Clarity Media.
Reen remained with the Anschutz Corp. after it sold the Oklahoma properties in late 2018 and then joined The Gazette the following year.
He's also served with various news industry and community groups and is a former president of the board of directors for America’s Newspapers, the leading national trade association of the newspaper industry.
Question: The Gazette is 150 years old and one of Colorado Springs' oldest businesses. As president and CEO of owner Clarity Media Group, and if you were delivering a state-of-the-union address, how would you describe today's state of The Gazette as a company and as a business?
Answer: I’d say, 150 years later, The Gazette continues to grow and evolve. Our mission hasn’t changed, which is to help our community be a better place to live, work and raise a family. We do that daily by educating, informing and entertaining our readers. Through our journalism, we help shine a light on government, are a voice for the voiceless and look out for everyday Colorado taxpayers. We celebrate the city’s growth, successes and expansion and chronicle the triumphs and setbacks of our neighbors. We do this all through a growing array of technology and platforms — not just print, but digital apps and websites, newsletters, video and podcasts, and local events.
The Gazette has been side-by-side with Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak area from the beginning. As the city celebrated its sesquicentennial last year, we celebrate ours this year with the vision and momentum to continue delivering for our community well into the future.
Q: The Gazette, as a daily newspaper, always has been a high profile and prominent member of the community. How would you describe the paper's place in the business community and in the community at large? What role do you think The Gazette should play in the community?
A: Being a responsible and contributing part of the community is at the core of who we are as a business. We do that in many ways. First, through our people; we’re locally owned and operated — which is unique in our industry these days. Our reporters, sales associates, staff accountants, IT professionals, web developers, newspaper carriers, customer service agents and social media experts are all part of this community. They’re your neighbors and friends. They attend the same churches and their kids go to the same schools. They care a great deal about this community and know their efforts make a difference. Of course, through our journalism; we take our First Amendment obligations very seriously and will always be focused on local news that makes a real impact. Next, with our commitment to help our longtime and new advertising customers grow their businesses in meaningful ways. And lastly, by giving back; through Gazette Charities and the support of this community, we’ve aided hundreds of thousands of Colorado Springs residents. For our 20 leading health and human services agencies this year we raised a record $1.7 million, which will go directly to improving the lives of so many.
We like to say we are a purpose-driven organization and are honored to be a part of this community, its history and its future.
Q: The advent of the internet and the digital age have forced radical changes in newspapers and how they deliver their journalism. In your view, what is The Gazette today? A newspaper? A news organization? A multimedia company? Just how would you define The Gazette today?
A: All businesses and industry go through changes. As they say, it’s not what happens it’s how you react to it — innovate or be left behind. We have made the transition to digital quicker and more successfully than most. Every "traditional" media company — from radio and TV broadcast to print magazines — has been disrupted by changing consumer behavior and technology.
Today, we are a leading media and marketing solutions company. The newspaper in its print and digital form is part of an impressive portfolio of brands that is focused on ensuring the viability of local news in the future: The Gazette and gazette.com; Colorado Politics and coloradopolitics.com; OutThereColorado.com; DigitalClaritySolutions; and the newly launched Denver Gazette and Denvergazette.com. They all deliver content through websites, apps, video, podcasts, newsletters and events, and help to attract and engage the largest audiences we have ever assembled.
Q: Some news media industry members and critics have been predicting the demise of printed newspapers for years. Many newspapers nationwide have scaled back their printed editions to five, three or even one day, and offered digital news the rest of the week. Others have shifted to online-only publications and still others have closed altogether. But The Gazette continues to print a multisection newspaper seven days a week, 365 days a year. What’s the future of The Gazette as a printed newspaper? Any changes looming in its seven-day-a-week publication?
A: A perfect storm of recent events combined with changing consumer behavior has led to many newspaper companies cutting out days of frequency. These include the quickly rising costs of newsprint and supply shortages; less print advertising on certain days of the week; and gas prices and difficulties recruiting and retaining a carrier delivery workforce. Major cities like New Orleans, Newark, Little Rock and Cleveland don’t have a printed newspaper seven days a week and Gannett, the largest publisher in the nation, has recently announced elimination of the Saturday newspaper across its 136 markets nationwide.
In spite of these challenges and while the costs continue to increase, our local ownership is committed to producing our printed Gazette newspaper seven days a week for as long as our subscribers value it. Our newspaper is also available in a digital interactive format, or e-edition, every day. For our subscribers, there is also bonus and expanded content and multimedia functionality added making it a truly enhanced and valuable experience.
Q: The news industry has been in decline for several years, and newspapers nationwide have lost billions of dollars in advertising revenue to online publications and digital platforms. Some newspapers have increased their emphasis on signing up digital subscribers as a way to generate revenue. Where is The Gazette these days in terms of emphasizing digital subscriptions? Are we becoming more reliant on digital subscribers to sustain our future?
A: Yes, all producers of local news are more reliant on consumer revenue or subscribers today than we used to be. Especially, since just two companies (Google and Facebook) control nearly two-thirds of all digital advertising revenues. Not long ago, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, our split among the revenue that sustained our individual companies was 80% from advertising and 20% from circulation or subscriptions. Today, that split has flipped and is more like 60% from circulation/subscriptions and 40% from advertising. In fact, our digital subscriptions are the fastest-growing portion of our business — up nearly 110% since the beginning of the pandemic. Consumer revenue is absolutely critical to supporting local journalism and appropriately staffed newsrooms in the future.
Q: In September 2020, Clarity Media launched The Denver Gazette — an interactive, digital newspaper that resembles a printed paper in tabloid form. Why, after 148 years, did Clarity Media decide to test the Denver market? Why did we think now was the right time to launch The Gazette brand in Denver?
A: It’s no secret that we’ve long wanted to enter the Denver market as we continue to see the investment in local news there decline or deteriorated by out of state investors...We saw an opportunity, timing wise, during the pandemic when everyone was moving to remote work, school and information to launch a completely digital newspaper. Since our first edition of The Denver Gazette just over a year ago, we’ve provided Mile High City residents with more hard-hitting news, investigative journalism and thought-provoking local opinions than any other publication in the city.
Through our sister brand, Colorado Politics, we already had a Denver "beachhead" with an operating newsroom of 12 journalists covering local and state politics and government and we've augmented that with another 20 employees and dozens more contributors. We’ve been very well received by the market, especially by dissatisfied and former Denver Post customers looking for a local alternative.
In terms of the business, we’ve outperformed all of our own internal success benchmarks and have experienced rapid growth.
Answers were edited for brevity and clarity.