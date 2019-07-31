Clover Network’s new office in northwest Colorado Springs could eventually rival the size of the company’s 500-person headquarters in Silicon Valley, the company’s CEO said Wednesday.
The small-business payment processing arm of financial services technology giant Fiserv now employs 53 in a Verizon office complex at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road and plans to hire about 70 more by the end of next year. Most of those employees are software engineers who work with outside software developers that build applications that are integrated with the Clover payment and point-of-sale platform.
“We are open to” the Colorado Springs office rivaling the size of Clover’s Sunnyvale, Calif., headquarters, Clover Network CEO John Beatty said in an interview before cutting the ribbon on the new office.
“We will keep growing here as long as we can find great talent. There is a major trend for Silicon Valley companies to grow in sites outside of Silicon Valley, and Colorado Springs is a strategic site for us to grow.”
Clover Network was started in 2010 by Beatty and two other former engineers from online voting startup Bix.com, which was later acquired by Yahoo! The startup landed venture capital to grow and was acquired in 2012 by credit card processing giant First Data.
The Colorado Springs office opened in 2015 after a former manager at Intelligent Software Solutions, a local defense contractor, recruited 10 former colleagues to join him at Clover.
“Colorado Springs was attractive because of the large, very good talent pool here. We were told there was a lot of talent in Colorado Springs working for government contractors,” Beatty said.
“We had an opportunity to establish ourselves as the go-to employer for people who were looking for something different (from defense work). There is no limit to Clover’s growth here.”
Clover’s local employees are playing a key role in expanding Clover beyond payment processing and point-of-sale systems to operating customer loyalty programs, integrating payroll and other human resources management tasks into its platform, Beatty said.
The company’s goal is to eliminate “drudgery” for small-business owners and help them modernize their businesses to compete with bigger rivals.
The company last year processed more than $65 billion in transactions for more than 1 million small- and midsized retailers, restaurants and service businesses. Transaction volume is expected to reach nearly $100 billion this year, Beatty said.
Clover newest feature allows consumers to enter their credit or debit card number into its application so they can pay for items without having to pull out the card or smartphone by having the application running in the background and connecting wirelessly with the merchant’s payment system.